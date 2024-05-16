Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $280,748.16 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 268,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after buying an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

