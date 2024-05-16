Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 9.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. 3,544,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,376. The company has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

