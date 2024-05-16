HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,779.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 160,717 shares of company stock worth $176,433. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $5,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

