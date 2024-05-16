HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Eyenovia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Eyenovia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $5,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.
