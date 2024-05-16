UBS Group Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.21.

DKNG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 3,760,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

