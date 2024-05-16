Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $207.76 and last traded at $208.17. Approximately 4,075,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,705,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.91.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $867,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

