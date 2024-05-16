Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.94) earnings per share.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

