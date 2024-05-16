Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2024 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2024 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/25/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 185,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 153,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

