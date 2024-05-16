Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 198 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 81,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,117. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

