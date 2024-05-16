Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

CAH stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.46. 215,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,523. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

