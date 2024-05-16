IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.06. 136,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.