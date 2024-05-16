Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Bolloré Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 64,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,154. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.