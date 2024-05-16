Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $146.65. 91,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

