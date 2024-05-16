Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $280.12 and last traded at $280.62. Approximately 1,495,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,279,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.98.

Specifically, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.