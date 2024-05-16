AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 137,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 469,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $587,191.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,471,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 91,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,452. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

