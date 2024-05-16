GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GEHC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 217,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,056. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

