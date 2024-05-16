Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 277,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.66 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

