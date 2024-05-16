Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Sells 5,744 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

