Clarence L. Granger Sells 5,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 2.9 %

UCTT stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,915,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 223,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

