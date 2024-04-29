Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 20.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.7 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

