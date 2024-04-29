Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 96,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,076,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 204,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

