NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Short Interest Up 66.3% in April

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

