AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.83.

AVB stock opened at $198.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

