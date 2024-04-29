Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.98. 237,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,259. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

