Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $319.04. 3,465,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

