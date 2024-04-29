Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,112,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

