Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY
Calian Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- What are earnings reports?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.