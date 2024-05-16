Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CGY stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$690.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.99. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.