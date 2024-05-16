Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $713.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.