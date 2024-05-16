Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
