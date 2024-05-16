Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 931 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $171,546.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,266,799.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,380 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $282,072.00.

Atlassian stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.40 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

