iPower (NYSE:IPW) Price Target Increased to $1.25 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

iPower stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.70.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

