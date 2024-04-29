Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,958. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

