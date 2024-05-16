Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 14,278 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 1,372,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

