Inceptionr LLC Invests $356,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 289,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $78.14. 164,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,918. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

