CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CME traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.99. 545,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,455. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.31. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

