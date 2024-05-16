SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,302,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,893. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

