Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Reduced by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. 541,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.