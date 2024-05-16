Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,037,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

