Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 689,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,192. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

