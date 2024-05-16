Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
