Strategic Financial Services Inc Takes $227,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 9,497,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,821,371. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

