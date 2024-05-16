Strategic Financial Services Inc Takes $227,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 9,497,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,821,371. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.