Strategic Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 7,785,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,093,936. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.