Scotiabank Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.14.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.91. 136,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$25.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.58.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

