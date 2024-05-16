Scotiabank Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.
SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.14.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
