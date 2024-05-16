Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 399.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

DTIL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 17,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 143.60% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $7,739,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242,425 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

