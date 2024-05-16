Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

NYSE UAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 32,538,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 65.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $8,944,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

