Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.82. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blink Charging by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 731.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.