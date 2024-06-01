BARK (BARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BARK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. BARK has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

