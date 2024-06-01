HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY25 guidance at $2.79-2.96 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

