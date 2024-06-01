Coveo Solutions (CVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.37 and a 12-month high of C$12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

