GitLab (GTLB) to Release Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.49. GitLab has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

