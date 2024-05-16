Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($65.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.34) by ($41.56). As a group, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
