Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 29,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,599. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $243.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($65.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.34) by ($41.56). As a group, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

