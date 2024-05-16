Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 584,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,396. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.